Sylvester Stallone Remembers Butkus, the Dog That Inspired ‘Rocky’

In the ultimate Throwback Thursday, Sylvester Stallone penned a touching tribute to his former dog Butkus on Instagram yesterday. The 70-year-old actor gushed about his old bullmastiff — his co-star in Rocky and “best friend” in real life.

He wistfully recalled Butkus as a pal that “always laughed at my jokes, and put up with my moods, and was the one living thing that loved me for who I was!”





Stallone shared a second vintage photo from 1971 remembering a time when they were both “thin, hungry and living in a flophouse above a subway stop.”

He even credits his furry friend with the idea of writing his most iconic character. He wrote: “It was his idea to write Rocky, but don’t tell anyone….”





He went on to reveal that in a time of desperation he was forced to sell his beloved canine for $40 in front of a 7-11 because he “couldn’t afford food.” But before you think this story has a super-depressing ending and Sly is heartless … he followed up with this: “Then like a modern-day miracle, the screenplay for Rocky sold, and I could … buy him back, but the new owner knew I was desperate, and charged me $15,000 … He was worth every penny!

Butkus, named after Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus, sadly passed away in 1981. But the question remains: Why didn’t Rocky yell “Butkus” instead of “Adrian” in his most notorious scene?

