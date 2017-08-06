    Swimsuit-Clad Khloé Kardashian Snuggles Up to Shirtless Tristan Thompson: 'All My Love'

    Khloé Kardashian is head over heels for boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

    The cute couple spent their Sunday poolside, relaxing in the sun and enjoying some super cute PDA.

    In a sweet snapshot Kardashian posted to Instagram, the reality star rocked a skin-tight red swimsuit and matching red shades as she planted a kiss on the shirtless Cleveland Cavaliers star's face.

    "My love," Kardashian captioned the snapshot in Armenian. "Im ser ❥ All my Love ❥."

    The reality star and Good American fashion designer recently celebrated her 33rd birthday in June, and she received a huge surprise party arranged by her sweet NBA star beau, held at the at the Blind Dragon restaurant in Los Angeles with a ton of her friends and family.

