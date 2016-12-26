‘Sweet Valley High’ Alum Brittany Daniel Engaged to Adam Touni: ‘My World Just Became Brighter Today’

Brittany Daniel is off the market!

The Sweet Valley High alum and her boyfriend Adam Touni are set to tie the knot, the actress shared on Instagram Sunday.

“I said yes! My world just became brighter today,” Daniel, 40, captioned her San Francisco, California, selfie of the pair, in which she’s flashing a gorgeous diamond ring for the camera while the Golden Gate Bridge can be seen in the background.

“#engagement #christmas #love #proposal #marinheadlands #family @adam.touni.”

Touni, a broker and attorney based out of Northern California, shared his own photo of the couple’s special moment, in which they’re sharing a sweet smooch while Daniel proudly displays her ring finger.

“She said ‘yes’! In the words of my fiancé, @iambdaniel ‘Merry Christmas, y’all!’ ” he wrote of his bride-to-be.

In 2014, Daniel opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about her battle with stage IV non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which she has since recovered from.

“It happened so suddenly,” she said of her 2011 diagnosis. “There is is no way I would have ever gotten through this without my family. My family is everything to me and I feel like they saw me through this.”

Aside from playing the notoriously more type B sister Jessica Wakefield to her twin Cynthia Daniel’s Elizabeth on the ’90s teen drama series, Daniel is also known for her roles in That ’80s Show, BET’s The Game, Joe Dirt and its sequel, Dawson’s Creek and the 2004 comedy thriller Club Dread.

This will be Daniel’s first marriage.