Sutton Foster Welcomes Daughter Emily Dale

Sutton Foster is a mom!

The Younger star and husband Ted Griffin recently adopted a baby girl, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“They are delighted to announce the healthy arrival of their daughter Emily Dale Griffin,” the rep tells PEOPLE about the couple’s child, who was born on Sunday, March 5.

“Our lives are forever changed, and our hearts are exploding,” shares Foster, 42.

Foster announced her happy news to the audience at her Lincoln Center’s American Songbook performance at Alice Tully Hall on Friday night.

Though Emily is the couple’s first human child, she does have a couple of older “siblings”: Mabel and Brody, Sutton and Griffin’s two pups.

The Tony winner, who also made an appearance on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, wed screenwriter Griffin in October 2014 in Santa Barbara, California, after getting engaged in August 2013.

Last March, Foster told PEOPLE that having children was “definitely on the table” after playing a mom on her hit TV Land show.

“It’s almost like the opposite of my character,” she explained. “I’ve really focused on career most of my life and so now I’m transitioning into where my priorities and my ambitions are more personal.”

The previous month, the actress admitted she is in a good, healthy place in her life - and is a better person because of her experiences.

“I’m happier now. I feel much more comfortable in my skin, my mindset,”the Bunheads alum said at the time, adding with a laugh, “I’ve marinated well; I’m a better quality now than I was.”

