Susan Sarandon Reveals Her Sexual Orientation Is Currently ‘Up for Grabs’

Susan Sarandon did not hold back when discussing her dating life and sexuality in a candid interview with pridesource.com.

The actress — who is currently playing Bette Davis opposite Jessica Lange, who stars as Joan Crawford, in the new FX series Feud — said that at the moment, “My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say.”

Sarandon also opened up about a past relationship with gay actor Philip Sayer. The British actor, who died in 1989, and Sarandon were co-stars in the 1983 film The Hunger. “I did at one point have a very successful and very loving and wonderful affair with a man who then wasn’t with another woman after me, and that worked out fine!” said Sarandon.

The Thelma and Louise star married fellow actor Chris Sarandon when she was 20. After they split, she briefly dated director Franco Amurri. The two had a daughter, Eva Amurri.

In 2009, she ended her 23-year relationship with actor Tim Robbins. Most recently she has been linked to Jonathan Bricklin, 31, who is a co-investor with her in SPiN, the New York City ping-pong bar, but both have denied a romantic relationship.

Sarandon also added that she is “serial monogamist.”

“I haven’t really had a large dating career. I haven’t exactly been in the midst of a lot of offers of any kind. I’m still not!” said Sarandon. “I don’t know what’s going on! But I think back in the ’60s it just was much more open.”



