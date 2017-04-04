Susan Sarandon Explains ’90s Feud With Julia Roberts Was Totally Made Up

Susan Sarandon is starring alongside Jessica Lange in Feud, which depicts the rivalry between Bette Davis (Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Lange).

While promoting the series on Twitter, Sarandon let slip that she was involved in a similar feud in the ’90s with Julia Roberts while on the set of the movie Stepmom. Only problem was that that beef was totally made up.

Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom. Found out it was my PR person creating rumors. #FeudFXhttps://t.co/kBfJXz3pOo — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 3, 2017





The fake fight probably helped stir movie buzz, but one of the film’s producers, Michael Barnathan, replied to Sarandon’s tweet, explaining his side of things.

My impression was that Julia had a ton of respect for you, on set it was collaborative and supportive. Great set. Beautiful film #stepmom https://t.co/pyhYQK8SKO — Michael Barnathan (@MBarnathan) April 4, 2017





Sarandon also set the record straight on her current co-star, Jessica Lange. She observed that the most common question she received while promoting Feud was if there was any tension between them behind the scenes. She joked that the exact opposite was true:

The #1 question I get in interviews is whether Jessica & I get along. Jess & I not only got along great during filming, we’re now dating — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 3, 2017





