Susan Sarandon Calls Debra Messing ‘Trumpian’ After Twitter Feud: ‘She’s Not Very Well Informed’

Susan Sarandon and Debra Messing have not buried the hatchet. In fact, Sarandon may have just fueled the fire.

During Monday's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 70-year-old actress addressed her Twitter feud with Messing -- and called the Will and Grace star "Trumpian" in the process.

"She's not very well informed and so sometimes she gets in areas that she really hasn't thought through, maybe? She's Trumpian a little bit like that," Sarandon said. "So, I don't have anything against her personally. I just sometimes I have to say, 'But you don't have the information.'"

The pair's feud appeared to start over last year's presidential election, when Messing called out Sarandon for suggesting a "Trump prezcy wud b better 4 the country thn Hilary," though Sarandon later said that she "would never support Trump."

Susan Sarandon muses tht Trump prezcy wud b better 4 the country thn Hillary.Wonder if she'd say that if she were poor,gay,Muslim or immgrnt — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 30, 2016

1-What kind of revolution?! A WALL?! #ImWithHer but if it's Bernie/Trump I will ABSOLUTELY support BS. https://t.co/nqPGCDStCX — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 30, 2016

2- the idea that Susan Sarandon wud say that NOT supporting Hillary in a HRC/Trump race is a legitimate choice for Democrats, is insane. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 30, 2016

"For those passionate, principled independents & first-time voters who would not be voting, if it weren't for [Bernie] Sanders & whose interests HC doesn't represent, it is a dilemma," Sarandon explained.

.@DebraMessing if it weren't for Sanders & whose interests HC doesn't represent, it is a dilemma. (2/2) — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) March 30, 2016

While the feud doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon, Sarandon told Cohen that the actresses haven't exchanged jabs in person.

"I'm a huge Rangers fan and I've been to a couple of games where she's been there and she never says anything to me in person," she shared.

