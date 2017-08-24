Some of the most surprising instances of celebrity body shaming, from Gal Gadot to Jennifer Aniston

Body shaming has reached every corner of the web, from teens to activists to pregnant women. It’s easier said than done, but it’s important to remember that harsh words from haters are truly meaningless in the face of your own self-esteem. One thing that may help? The fact that A-listers — the celebrities we’ve sometimes literally voted the sexiest people alive — have to deal with body shamers too.

The star of Wonder Woman, for one, has had to fight back against misogyny and trolling related to her body. As Gal Gadot explained to Rolling Stone, she’s gotten complaints that her body doesn’t have the pinup proportions of the original — which, friendly reminder, is a comic book character, so it’s literally impossible for anyone to measure up. She said an interview with the magazine for its recent cover story, “I told them, ‘Listen, if you want to be for real, then the Amazons, they had only one boob. Exactly one boob. So what are you talking about here? Me having small boobs and small ass? That will make all the difference.’”

Gadot’s not the first — and certainly won’t be the last — glamazon to get blasted. Below, a few more:

Jennifer Aniston

Body-shaming rumors got so bad for Jennifer Aniston that she had to pen an essay disavowing the pregnancy rumors that have followed her for most of her career. “The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing. The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty,” she wrote. Even with her scorched-earth takedown, journalists have found new ways to ask Aniston about her body by inviting her to share her feelings on the persistent rumors. Here’s a solution: Ask this accomplished actress about her work.

Halle Berry

When Halle Berry walked the red carpet with her hands on her belly at this summer’s Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, tabloids fell over themselves to speculate that she was expecting. Her rep had to confirm to People that she wasn’t pregnant, all due to a bit of belly and a hand position. Berry found her own way to address the rumors on Instagram. “Can a girl have some steak and fries?” she wrote.

Rihanna

Even Queen Rih has dealt with discussion over her body weight. Rihanna, just like the rest of us, values her snacks. She laughed off a comment on Instagram, writing, “Somebody called me too fat?” This year, she got cheers from fans for “that thick Rihanna,” and dozens of articles speculated about a potential pregnancy or indulgences that led to a few extra pounds.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga dove into the Super Bowl covered in gemstones, but the next day, among the praise she also heard about the “pot belly” that haters thought was visible in her skintight leotard. She weighed in immediately. “I heard my body is a topic of conversation, so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she said at the time. “No matter who you are or what you do.” Supporters descended on her photo to thank her for her encouraging words.

Hilary Duff

When you’ve grown up in the spotlight, you’ve learned exactly how to deal with critics. Hilary Duff posted a photo earlier this month showing off her “celeb flaws” on Instagram. “I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages,” she wrote. “Ladies, let’s be proud of what we’ve got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well.” The hashtag? #kissmyass.

Let’s hope these accomplished, intelligent (oh, and gorgeous) women can serve as role models for anyone out there dealing with the body-hating bullies. Next time you get a nasty comment on Instagram, just channel Wonder Woman. Or Rihanna.

