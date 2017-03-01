Surprise! Tyrese Reveals He Got Married on Valentine’s Day With Sweet Video

Congrats, Tyrese!

The 38-year-old singer took to social media on Tuesday to reveal he secretly tied the knot on Valentine's Day with a stunning video, set to Brian Courtney Wilson's "I'll Just Say Yes," highlighting all the special moments from his nuptials.

Although he didn't reveal Mrs. Gibson's real name, it's clear he's head over heels in love with the gorgeous gal, who wore a silk pink dress and bejeweled headpiece.

Instagram

"Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh," he captioned it. "Mr & Mrs Gibson......."

One hour before he shared the video, he teased his announcement by reposting a Facebook message he once wrote to his "wife of the future."

"Some of you guys may remember this post from a while back," his post began. "I can't tell you how crazy my life is right now...... I've shared with you guys it's VERY important when you pray to pray 'specific' prayers...... and God will specifically bless you with all that your heart desires."

"Message to my wife of the future....: I just finished designing our private SPA it's called #TheVSpa in my backyard," he continued. "Hello my name is Tyrese Gibson..... [I'm] a KING seeking my QUEEN..... Nothing to just smash and dash.... I'm talking a REAL WOMAN..... Not just a pretty face..... A classy, sophisticated women with an angel heart.... Heart soooo committed to the Lord Jesus Christ that I feel the pressure to get even closer to HIM in order to attract her even more.

"I'm talking about a woman soooooo lady like and in tune with her femininity that she doesn't have an aggressive bone in her body," he added. "She lets a King be a KING!!!!!! The music is right and I also made sure you have a throw rug in case you get cold and or you don't want anyone to walk by and take a sneak peak at my business under that skirt."

He concluded his post by stating that "preparation meets opportunity."

"I'm prepared for YOU," he gushed. "When I meet YOU...... I won't be single for long I feel it in my soul.... To God be ALL the glory!!!!"

Congrats to the happy couple!

