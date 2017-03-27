‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki and Wife Genevieve Cortese Welcome a Baby Girl -- See the Sweet First Photo!

The Padalecki family just gained an adorable new member!

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki and his wife of seven years, Genevieve Cortese, welcomed their third child together (and their first daughter) on St. Patrick's Day -- and now we finally know her name.

On Monday morning, Cortese took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself cuddling up with her baby girl. "Please welcome the newest Padalecki, Odette Elliott!!" she captioned the heartwarming pic.

As if that news wasn't sweet enough, Cortese used her daughter's unveiling as an opportunity to raise money for a good cause.

"I wanted to celebrate this special occasion by collaborating with one of my favorite brands, @popandsuki, to raise funds for two amazing causes: Planned Parenthood and Human Rights Campaign, who need our help now more than ever," she wrote. "Help us spread the love and joy Odette has brought us by monogramming your own heart tag. They are super limited edition so will run out quickly! Link to purchase is in my bio. I can't wait to see how you guys are personalizing your hearts!"

Padelecki first announced Cortese's pregnancy during his appearance on Live! With Kelly on back in November. "When I started the show [Supernatural] I was 22 years old, I was a single guy, kind of doing my thing," Padalecki gushed. "Now I'm 12 years older, I'm a father of two now, about to be a father of three in March."

Padalecki and Cortese have been married since 2010. The couple met on the set of the hit CW show while filming season four, when Cortese had a recurring guest role as demon Ruby. The Gilmore Girls star called falling for the 35-year-old actress in real life "special and unexpected."

Baby Odette joins big brothers Tom, 4, and Shepherd, 2.

