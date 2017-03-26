‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Cancels Collective Con Appearance: ‘I Have to Rest’

Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time for herself.

The Stranger Things star announced on Saturday that she had to cancel her appearance at the Collective Con in Jacksonville, Florida, over the weekend after a long shoot left her exhausted.

"I have had to cancel a comic con last minute, which is something I've never, ever done, and I'm planning on never doing again," the 13-year-old actress, who stars as the telepathic hero Eleven on the hit Netflix drama, said in a heartfelt video she posted to Instagram.

"I just think I've worked too hard and I have to rest," she continued. "I've had a really long shoot and I'm still filming Stranger Things."

The second season of the paranormal adventure series is set to premiere in October, but production is still underway.

Brown apologized to those who attended the convention hoping to get a chance to meet her, and promised that she'd make it up to all her fans in the future.

"I love you all. Thank you so much for your continued support," she concluded.

Brown captioned the video with a simple red heart emjoi.

In January, ET caught up with Brown on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she opened up about landing her first film role in the upcoming sequel to Godzilla.

"It's my first movie! I'm really excited and that's really all I can say, but it's going to be great!" Brown exclaimed.

