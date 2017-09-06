‘Stranger Things’ star joins ‘Game of Thrones’ star for dope new Twitter series

This week, Converse launched a new Twitter series called Public Access and its first episode was hosted by Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams.

The 13-minute episode opened with Williams explaining, “My show is all about being young and having fun because I don’t take myself too seriously, because if you do you’re boring!”

Taglined as “Her show, her rules”, Williams invited other young artists who inspire her onto the show including Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things, who opened up about why she started an anti-bullying campaign.

“I was once bullied and it really does suck,” shared Brown. “So just to help other people and to make them feel like they have a reason to be upset because when you are bullied you feel like ‘Oh, maybe it was me. Maybe I have done something wrong.’”

Public Access is the Nike-owned company’s first attempt to drive conversation with the modern youth generation by providing a platform for today’s youth and by giving them free reign to express themselves however they want.

The second episode, which debuts at the end of September, is hosted by Miley Cyrus and features a 66-year-old pole dancing champion and a 19-year old inventor, as well as her sister Noah Cyrus.

Watch the full episode of Converse Public Access.

