Sting’s Super Stylish N.Y.C. Penthouse Hits the Market for a Jaw-Dropping $56 Million

Sting is a prolific musician with a career spanning three decades. From his early days in the ’70s and ’80s fronting The Police to a successful solo career and more than a dozen Grammy wins, he’s had enough success to afford a swanky apartment in Manhattan.

However, the musician and his wife, Trudie Styler, are moving on and and are listing their N.Y.C. duplex penthouse for a jaw-dropping $56 million. They purchased the Robert A.M. Stern-designed property at 15 Central Park West in 2008 for $27 million.

The 5,417-square-foot apartment features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two partial baths on two floors. The master suite offers an incredible view of Central Park, but an equally spectacular view can be enjoyed from the 400-square-foot terrace.

The principal foyer features a sculptural winding staircase and a multi-panel wooden screen designed by Italian artist and sculptor Piero Fornasetti.

The penthouse also features a unique open gas fireplace in the living room, a chef’s catering kitchen with three Miele dishwashers, and a wood-paneled library with built-in bookshelves.

As a bonus, actor Denzel Washington is rumored to be a neighbor.

In other entertainment news, Tom Jones’s animal-print-crazy Beverly Hills estate is for sale for $8 million:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: