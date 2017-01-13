Steve Harvey Meets With Trump, Talks About Housing Issues

(Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Steve Harvey met with Donald Trump at his Manhattan headquarters on Friday, saying that the two talked about inner-city housing issues.

The television host said that he was invited by President Obama and President-elect Trump's transition officials for a conversation.

"It's not my jump into politics, I ain't going to pass a background check," he said. "It's just me following orders from my friend, President Obama" who encouraged citizens to get organized and take action.

The real estate mogul, Harvey said, made an introduction to Ben Carson, Trump's pick to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. "He said he wanted to do something," Harvey said about Trump.

Harvey said that he talked with the President-elect for an initiative on housing in inner cities. "It's an honor to be invited to talk," said the host. "I really enjoyed the conversation."

The entertainer also made a seeming reference to a recent controversy surrounding offhanded jokes he made about "Asian men" on his television show, saying that people have been "beating me up on the internet for no reason" in recent days.