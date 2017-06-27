Steve Harvey Celebrates His Youngest Daughter’s Engagement: ‘This Young Man Is a Good One’

Steve Harvey is very excited for his daughter's recent engagement.

The Family Feud host took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the news that his 20-year-old daughter, Lori Harvey, is engaged to Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay.

"Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter @lori_harvey_ to @memphisdepay," the proud dad captioned a sweet snapshot of Depay popping the question with a sparkling ring. "This young man is a good one! Looks like the 3rd daughter that I'm letting thru the gate."

PHOTOS: Size Does Matter: The Biggest and Best Celebrity Engagement Rings

Lori shared a few pics from the special occasion as well, including a candid black-and-white photo showing her shocked reaction to her fiancé's surprise beachside proposal.

"I'm so blessed, I get to marry my bestfriend," she wrote. "I SAID YES!!!!!!!!!"

She followed that up with a cute photo of her and her future husband sharing their first kiss as an engaged couple, which she captioned simply, "Forever," along with a diamond ring emoji.

WATCH: Steve Harvey Posts Inspirational Message Following Miss Universe Blunder

Lori also replied to some critics on Twitter who questioned her decision to get engaged at her age, writing, "I'm 20 and my fiancé is 23 for everyone asking....yes we are young, but when it's right why wait?"

I'm 20 and my fiancé is 23 for everyone asking....yes we are young, but when it's right why wait 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Lori Harvey (@_lori_harvey) June 25, 2017

She also shot down rumors that the couple are taking this next step because they're secretly expecting a baby, writing, "No I'm not pregnant and won't be for a while."

No I'm not pregnant and won't be for a while 🙄 — Lori Harvey (@_lori_harvey) June 25, 2017

Lori is the youngest of the Little Big Shots host's three step-daughters from his marriage to third wife Marjorie Harvey. The two have been together since 2007. Harvey also had four children, two sons and two daughters, from his previous marriages.

WATCH: Steve Harvey Meets the World's Cutest Cowboy On 'Little Big Shots'

Related Articles