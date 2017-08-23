Sterling K. Brown Pens Sweet 11th Anniversary Message for Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe

Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe. (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Sterling K. Brown and his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, are celebrating their 11th anniversary, and the This Is Us star commemorated the occasion with a sweet, sentimental snapshot.

The 41-year-old Emmy winner took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a romantic pic of him and his wife sharing a sweet kiss, and he penned a heartfelt message expressing his devotion.

"Don't know what I'd do without you, Bird. Love ya lots! @ryanmichelleb #blacklove #11yearslater," Brown captioned the cute pic.

Brown and his wife, who also has a recurring role on This Is Us, met when they were students at Stanford University and both performed in a school play together. The pair got married in 2007 and share two sons -- 5-year-old Andrew and 1-year-old Amare.

ET caught up with the cute couple at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, where Brown said their relationship has been wild and crazy enough to be the inspiration for a great movie.

"We need to actually put pen to paper and get it produced because people wouldn't believe it," the actor shared. "The multitude of ups and downs that we went through before we finally got together and figured it out. [We] have been together solid since April 2004, [but] all the stuff that happened before that, it's a good movie."

