Sterling K. Brown Flaunts Incredible Six-Pack Abs on 'Predator' Set -- See the Pic!

Sterling K. Brown is taking his training for the upcoming Predator movie seriously, and his hard work is paying off!

The Emmy-winning actor showed off the six-pack abs he's been working on in a shirtless selfie shared to Instagram on Sunday.

"I've been working on @the_predator_movie with the wonderful @_trevante_ , & try as I might to believe otherwise...that brother reminds me everyday that I'm 40 years old!" Brown joked. "Even still...thanks for the inspiration young man."

All that core strength should serve the busy People v. OJ Simpson actor well -- besides Predator, he's got a role in Marvel's upcoming Black Panther coming up, as well as season two of This Is Us.

