Stephen Colbert Announces Run for President on Russian TV

Sure, why not?

Stephen Colbert went on Russian TV to announce he’s “considering” a run for the White House in 2020.

The CBS Late Show host appeared on a Russian late-night show titled Evening Urgant where he played a round of Russian roulette (only with shots of vodka instead of bullets) with host Ivan Urgant.

After downing one of the shots, Colbert declared, “I am here in Russia … to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself.”

Colbert then added: “If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please just let me know.”

Earlier, after another shot of vodka, Colbert toasted “the beautiful and friendly Russian people,” adding, “I don’t understand why no members of the Trump administration can remember meeting you.”

According to Deadline, CBS says the host is “on assignment for a future broadcast” of The Late Show.

If Colbert decides to run he could have plenty of celebrity competition; Kanye West and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (with running mate Tom Hanks) have also semi-seriously announced they’re running in 2020. This also isn’t the first time he’s made such a declaration — in 2007, Colbert announced as his Colbert Report character that he would run for president as well, and for about month maintained he was serious. The host dropped his bid after learning about the expenses involved to file for the Republican primary.

Here’s Colbert’s snap of him in Russia: