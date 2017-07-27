Stephanie Seymour, 49, Poses Nude for Love Magazine

Love magazine is notorious for pushing celebrities out of their comfort zones, whether having them recreate risqué pop culture scenes or making models pose sexily with obscure objects. But for its latest editorial with supermodel Stephanie Seymour, they kept things simple, giving her a fuzzy blanket — and nothing else!

View photos

The 49-year-old, mom-of-four posed for the moody black and white editorial (shot by Patrick Demarchelier) wearing a plunging, thigh-high black gown before stripping down to her birthday suit for a series of tasteful nude editorial photos.

View photos

Other stars featured in the editorial (fully clothed) included Susan Sarandon, Iman, Laura Dern, Sally Field, Brooke Shields, Candice Bergen, Christie Brinkley and artist Judith Bernstein.

RELATED PHOTOS: Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks & More Supermodels Whose Throwback Photos Are the Epitome of Perfection

Last year, Seymour stirred up some drama in the modeling world when she questioned whether the new guard of models including, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, could really be described as “supermodels.”

She told Vanity Fair: “Supermodels are sort of the thing of the past,” she said. “They deserve their own title. [Kendall and Gigi] are beautiful girls, and I support all of them, but they need their own title.”

She then proceeded to call the new class: “Bitches of the moment!”

The models defended themselves and their work ethic, with Jenner stating: “Being a ‘supermodel’ is a relative term. If people want to call Gigi and I supermodels now, it doesn’t take anything away from supermodels of the past. Obviously, I have so much respect for those women, but right now, we’re the models of this time. Significant? Maybe. Hardworking? For sure.”

Whether or not Seymour has changed her mind about who can be deemed a “supermodel” there’s no doubt, she can still pose with the best of them.

Read More