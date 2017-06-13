Steph Curry Celebrates With Adorable Daughters Riley & Ryan After Golden State Warriors Win NBA Championship

A new NBA champ has been crowned!

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant led the Golden State Warriors to defeat LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday Night. The Warriors prevailed with a score of 129-120 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to the Bay Area for the second time in three years.

Curry and his teammates blazed through the playoffs, finishing the postseason with an impressive 16-1 record, matching the NBA's best mark.



After the final buzzer sounded, Curry celebrated the team's latest championship with his teammates before reuniting with his family and enjoying the moment with his adorable daughters, 4-year-old Riley and 1-year-old Ryan.

Riley stole the show in a gold bomber jacket and blue dress, displaying her father's team's colors, while Ryan looked too cute in a yellow dress while Curry held her in his arms. The girls also rocked blue and yellow bows in their hair.

