Steph Curry Celebrates With Adorable Daughters Riley & Ryan After Golden State Warriors Win NBA Championship

A new NBA champ has been crowned!
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant led the Golden State Warriors to defeat LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday Night. The Warriors prevailed with a score of 129-120 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to the Bay Area for the second time in three years.
Curry and his teammates blazed through the playoffs, finishing the postseason with an impressive 16-1 record, matching the NBA's best mark.
After the final buzzer sounded, Curry celebrated the team's latest championship with his teammates before reuniting with his family and enjoying the moment with his adorable daughters, 4-year-old Riley and 1-year-old Ryan.
The new family photo! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/2ljyslXOs7— NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2017
Riley stole the show in a gold bomber jacket and blue dress, displaying her father's team's colors, while Ryan looked too cute in a yellow dress while Curry held her in his arms. The girls also rocked blue and yellow bows in their hair.
Riley makes an appearance pic.twitter.com/3EHMTQl3qV— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 13, 2017
In one sweet father-daughter moment, Riley caught her dad's attention by putting a second NBA championship hat on his head before he planted a kiss on her cheek.
What a time for the Curry household. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/yjILvgb829— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 13, 2017
In a slo-mo shot during the ABC broadcast, Riley's reflection was captured on the trophy as Curry was photographed with it. Pretty baller, Riley!
RILEY'S REFLECTION IS IN THE TROPHY pic.twitter.com/NnLByAyxWc— Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) June 13, 2017
And who can blame Riley for busting a move?
riley i have missed you so much pic.twitter.com/SAa4AqlGt1— Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) June 13, 2017
Curry's family was also in a celebratory mood; his younger brother, Seth, who plays for the Dallas Mavericks, celebrated with one simple tweet.
June 13, 2017
Curry's younger sister, Sydel, posted a candid selfie with the trophy. "Turnt. Champions. Ohmahgash. Waarrriorrrsss," she captioned the cute pic.
But seriously, we're all here for Curry and Durant's bromance.
Proud Mama! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/1FvstphlkJ— NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2017
Congratulations!
The stars turned out to witness history on Monday, with Chris Rock, Snoop Dogg, Aaron Rodgers and Sean "Diddy" Combs among the A-listers sitting courtside. For more, watch the video below.
