Stars Visiting National Parks

Not all celebrity getaways have to involve pools and beach cabanas. Take a look at the stars who prefer to use their downtime exploring the beautiful national parks that the good ole’ USA has to offer.

While many celebrities opt for the turquoise waters of Bora Bora for their honeymoon, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis went the opposite route. The low-key couple road tripped up to Yosemite National Park two days after their wedding. The newlyweds spent their trip with daughter, Wyatt, at the Ahwahnee Hotel, a historic landmark set on the valley floor. (Photo: Sharpshooter Images / Splash/Getty Images)

Of course Diane Kruger turned some boulders into a runway. The fashionable star fit right in at Joshua Tree, in short jean shorts and a red, plaid top. (Photo: Diane Kruger via Instagram)