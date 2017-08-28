All the stars still in Taylor Swift's squad according to her 'Look What You Made Me Do’ music video

The old Taylor Swift may be dead, but it seems her squad is very much still alive.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old singer dropped the music video for her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” And though the self-referential, Joseph Kahn-directed clip shows Swift dominating over and then destroying her followers at “Squad U” — a fictional factory where lines of identical women follow her rules — one clue in the video appears to give a clue that the pop star’s crew is still at it.

In the music video, Swift shows up as various versions of herself through the years — and in the last 30 seconds, the multiple Taylors say things to each other haters have accused her of throughout her career.

One of the Taylors is a surprised-face Swift, who — like the singer portrays in 2008’s “You Belong with Me” video —wears a hand-written T-shirt with the words “Junior Jewels” written on it.

But in this video, around the shirt are names of Swift’s squad members. So who’s included?

If the video is to believed, active members of the squad currently include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lena Dunham, Patrick Stewart, Abigail Anderson, Martha Hunt, Claire Kislinger and Haim sisters Este, Alana and Danielle.

Todrick Hall‘s name also makes the cut — though that’s not a surprise, seeing as he appears as a backup dancer in the video, wearing a cut-off shirt with the words “I [heart] TS” on it (a clear jab at those who made fun of Swift’s ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston for wearing a similar tank while they were dating).