Stars React to the Oscars' Epic Fail: From OMG to #AlternativeFacts

Last night, everyone was in shock after realizing that Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty had mistakenly announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner. But really, the film Moonlight took home the Oscar.

Apparently, Dunaway and Beatty had read the card that named Emma Stone as the Best Actress for La La Land.

Hollywood went nuts and some celebrities quickly tweeted their reactions. Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah and Regina King were among the stars who voiced their feelings. Watch the video above to see the rest.

Nothing like live TV. Congrats to Moonlight! And to La La Land for such a gracious reaction. #Oscars — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 27, 2017









What the what what?? What just happened?!? How did Emma Stone’s name get in a second envelope? Weirdest. Ending. Ever. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 27, 2017





Summary: Deserved win by the Moonlight team Gracious concession by the La La Land team wtf just happened for everyone else#Oscars — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 27, 2017





In 2015, Steve Harvey had the same kind of mix-up when announcing the Miss Universe winner. He had something funny to say about the epic mistake.

Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this! #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017





What is Olivia Culpo wearing the day after the Oscars?

More from Yahoo Celebrity: