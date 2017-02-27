Stars React to the Oscars' Epic Fail: From OMG to #AlternativeFacts

Last night, everyone was in shock after realizing that Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty had mistakenly announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner. But really, the film Moonlight took home the Oscar.

Apparently, Dunaway and Beatty had read the card that named Emma Stone as the Best Actress for La La Land.  

Hollywood went nuts and some celebrities quickly tweeted their reactions. Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah and Regina King were among the stars who voiced their feelings.





In 2015, Steve Harvey had the same kind of mix-up when announcing the Miss Universe winner. He had something funny to say about the epic mistake.


