With his feathered hair and smoldering good looks, it’s no surprise that Alec Baldwin’s first professional acting gig was playing Billy Aldrich on the NBC soap The Doctors between 1980-1982. When asked to reflect on his soap days, Baldwin said, “On the simplest level, a soap is an excellent source of training for young actors. There are few situations in which an actor would be asked to work harder than one does on a soap.” (Photo: NBCU Photo Bank)