What the Stars Did for Memorial Day Weekend 2017
See how Justin Timberlake, Sofia Vergara, and other celebs spent the long weekend that marks the unofficial start of summer.
JT spent part of the weekend hilariously “bro-biking” on a tandem bike with his pal Jimmy Fallon in the Hamptons. We imagine the rest of it was spent planning their next sketch for Fallon’s Tonight Show. (Photo: Justin Timberlake via Instagram)
