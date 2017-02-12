Stars Celebrate at Pre-Grammy Parties

Justin Bieber kept it super casual in sweats at a pre-Grammy bash held at Serafina Sunset in West Hollywood on Friday night. The “Sorry” singer was spotted hanging out with songwriter Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd and his wife, Ashley. Poo Bear has co-written many of Bieber’s hits, including “Where Are Ü Now” and “What Do You Mean?” (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)