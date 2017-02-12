Stars Celebrate at Pre-Grammy Parties
There ain’t no party like a Grammys pre-party! See where musicians such as Justin Bieber, Stevie Nicks, and Wiz Khalifa have been letting loose this weekend leading up to music’s biggest night.
Justin Bieber kept it super casual in sweats at a pre-Grammy bash held at Serafina Sunset in West Hollywood on Friday night. The “Sorry” singer was spotted hanging out with songwriter Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd and his wife, Ashley. Poo Bear has co-written many of Bieber’s hits, including “Where Are Ü Now” and “What Do You Mean?” (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)