Star Wars Celebration Panel Reveals Hidden Part of Boba Fett's Backstory

Though Star Wars Rebels executive producer Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm’s Pablo Hidalgo are both customarily tight lipped when it comes to the secrets of the Star Wars universe, they did find it in their hearts to provide a couple of fun reveals at their Animated Origins and Unexpected Fates panel at Star Wars Celebration 2017.

To start with — with very little fanfare, which is customary for both of these cheeky Star Wars masterminds — they casually tossed on screen a piece of concept art from the upcoming season of Star Wars Rebels. In it was featured the character of Rex, but instead of being dressed in his customary Clone Trooper armor, he sported a green and tan camouflage jacket — garb that was undeniably similar to that worn by the Rebel strike force that destroyed the Empire’s shield generator in Return of the Jedi.

And though this may’ve seem inconsequential, it actually confirmed what had long been a fan favorite rumor: the white-bearded Rebel who helped defeat the Empire on Endor was in fact Rex the Clone Trooper.

Filoni and Hidalgo then went on to introduce an unfinished scene from their canceled-too-soon TV show: Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Even as the animation remained rough and incomplete, the scene itself still carried in it an exciting reveal.

Boba Fett, once again voiced by Attack of the Clones’ Daniel Logan, finds a pair of his friends captured by the crafty Cad Bane. With no peaceful way to resolve the situation, the young bounty hunter is forced to face off against the Clone Wars favorite character in a The Good, the Bad, and The Ugly-style standoff. For a long moment, the two circle one another, Cad’s coat blowing in the wind and Boba’s armor gleaming in the sun. Then, in a flash, blasters are drawn and both combatants are blown back. And though neither Filoni nor Hidalgo would clarify Bane’s fate, we do clearly see that his was the blaster that created that iconic dent on Boba Fett’s helmet.

