'Star Trek' Superfan Rebuilds Entire Set from Original Blueprints

William Shatner turns 86 today, and while the original Captain Kirk has probably met his fair share of Star Trek fans, James Cawley may be the biggest.

The 49-year-old Elvis impersonator from Ticonderoga, N.Y., has meticulously built a faithful reconstruction of the entire set from the original 1960s Star Trek television series.

There’s a bridge…

Engineering….

Corridors…

A briefing room…

And, of course, a transporter room. (Sorry, it doesn’t work).

The set even has a few upgrades from the original, including modern LED displays and lights!

Cawley says he grew up watching Star Trek reruns every afternoon on television and playing Star Trek with his friends around the neighborhood.

A lot of people might have grown out of playing Star Trek, but Cawley says his love for the series only deepened with age. As he grew up, he realized he wanted to be an actor and became fascinated with the making of Star Trek.

From the start, Cawley was committed to an authentic Star Trek experience. “I wanted the uniform,” he says. “I didn’t want the hokey one that, you know, they sold for Halloween that didn’t look like what you saw on television.”

And so, at the age of 18, Cawley reached out to Star Trek original series costume designer Bill Theiss. “I just picked up the phone and I called Paramount Pictures,” he says. “And they put the call through.”

Theiss saw in Cawley a kindred spirit, and he shared fabric samples and colors with him, eventually leaving him a set of blueprints for the entire soundstage.

Cawley began building the set in 1996, with help from other Star Trek fans, family, and friends. In 2003, he finally released the first of his Star Trek fan films.

The series of fan-produced episodes, called Star Trek: New Voyages, gained traction on the Internet. Fans were asking for more episodes and even volunteering to work as crew members. Eventually, writers and even actors from the original series joined in, including George Takei, Walter Koenig, and Nichelle Nichols.

