What’s at Stake in Scarlett Johansson’s Divorce from Romain Dauriac

Scarlett Johansson filed for divorce from French husband Romain Dauriac after two years of marriage, leaving the movie star and the journalist to face the task of divvying up their assets and come to an agreement over custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

According to the Associated Press, the divorce filing states that the former couple signed a prenuptial agreement in September 2014, one month before they secretly wed. Johansson’s status as a Hollywood leading lady puts her at a significant financial advantage over her husband.

Johansson packs a punch at the box office. She held the 65th spot on Forbes’ 2015 Celebrity 100 Earnings list by bringing in $35.5 million for the year, thanks in part to starring as Black Widow in the blockbuster Avengers: Age of Ultron. The following year, the outlet named the 32-year-old the top-grossing actor of 2016 thanks to films such as Captain America: Civil War, The Jungle Book and Hail, Caesar!

In addition to her acting roles, Johansson has landed lucrative endorsement deals with the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Sodastream.

Online reports have estimated her net worth as between $80 and 100 million.

Dauriac, a journalist and art collector, has edited a French art magazine called Clark and managed an ad agency. He recently co-curated an event at a New York City gallery that he attended with Johansson — the same day news broke of their split.

And while Dauriac’s paychecks are lower that Johansson’s, some online reports have estimated his net worth to be around $1.5 million.

The two, however, remain business partners: Johansson and Dauriac co-own the popcorn brand Yummy Pop and were photographed together in December for the grand opening party of their store at the famed Theatre du Gymnase in Paris.

Their young daughter’s future is also uncertain, as both parents are seeking residential custody of 2-year-old Rose.

New York family law attorney Marilyn B. Chinitz tells PEOPLE that courts will look at where the child has familial connections and stability.

“ doesn’t get to go back to France with the child simply because he’s been caring for her while Scarlett is doing movies. That’s not sufficient. That’s a transient, temporary scenario,” she said. “And the court looks to deeper levels of commitment to the child — the stability, the security, emotionally, financially.”

In a statement, Johansson said: “As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage. Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same.”

Dauriac has asked his ex to withdraw her divorce filing for the sake of their daughter, saying in a statement to PEOPLE: “I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table. We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to co-parent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can.”