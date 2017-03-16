Spice Girl Emma Bunton Goes Undercover and Pranks Airline Passengers

Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, teamed up with British Airways to prank some airline passengers for Red Nose Day, which is a campaign to raise money for children in need. The former Spice Girl dressed in uniform and even had her own badge. Emma was unrecognizable to passengers checking in for their flights.

She definitely had some fun with the prank by reciting Spice Girls lyrics, like when she quoted “Spice Up Your Life.” While advising a passenger on how to take a photo, she said, “Shake it to the left and shake it to the right, perfect!”

Or when she talked about some personal problems with a passenger while using lyrics from “Wannabe”: “I just had a bit of a row … yeah, I said if you want my future you have to forget my past, and if you want to get with me, then you have to make it last. But, they weren’t very happy about that.”

The 41-year-old even asked a passenger if she was taking any Spice Girls CDs on her flight. Unfortunately, the person said she had left them at home. But Emma couldn’t stop there; she needed to find out how dedicated a fan this girl really was. The passenger said she liked Sporty Spice the best. Emma obviously wanted a different response and asked who her second favorite was, to which the passenger replied, Baby.

