Soulja Boy Slapped With Felony Gun Charges

Soulja Boy might have to postpone his upcoming boxing match with Chris Brown while he settles his latest legal entanglement.

The rapper has been hit with two felony gun charges, a representative for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told TheWrap on Monday.

Soulja Boy — real name: DeAndre Cortez Way — was charged with possession of an assault weapon and being a felon in possession of an assault weapon.

Also Read: Soulja Boy Says He's 'Throwing the Fight' With Chris Brown

According to prosecutors, Soulja Boy was found in possession of an illegal Mini Draco AR-IS; as Glock 21 .45 caliber gun.

Way, who was arrested on Dec. 15 at his home, was also charged with a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property, as the Glock 21 was reported stolen from a police vehicle in Huntington Beach, Calif., according to prosecutors.

The rapper’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Also Read: Chris Brown-Soulja Boy Boxing Match Has Better Talent Lineup Than Trump Inauguration

In addition to his music endeavors and legal issues, Soulja Boy has recently been planning a boxing match with singer Chris Brown, a match that emerged from a reported beef between the two that erupted after Brown allegedly threatened Soulja Boy because the rapper liked an Instagram photo of Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran.

The rapper has said that the boxing match will take place in March.

Related stories from TheWrap:

Soulja Boy Says He's 'Throwing the Fight' With Chris Brown

Chris Brown-Soulja Boy Boxing Match Has Better Talent Lineup Than Trump Inauguration

Chris Brown-Soulja Boy Boxing Match: How to Win $100