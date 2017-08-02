Sofia Vergara Poses Nude for Women's Health at 45: 'You Can't Be Perfect'

Sofia Vergara is proud to be posing nude on the cover of a major magazine — especially at age 45.

“Here’s a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It’s not like before, when it was just young girls who would make the cover of a magazine,” she tells Women’s Health.

View photos Sofia Vergara strips down for Women’s Health. (Photo: Matthias Vriens-McGrath/Women’s Health) More

The actress and mom bares all for the magazine’s annual Naked Issue, on newsstands August 8, and says aging gracefully is all about accepting body changes.

“I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect,” Vergara says. “It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me.”

Vergara says the key is not to actively try to look younger.

“I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger’ thing, you’re going to go crazy,” she says. “People say, ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your twenties.’ Well, it’s not true. Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word ‘pore,’ then I’m like, ‘S—! What do I do with these?”

The Modern Family star works out with a trainer three or four times a week, but she doesn’t enjoy her time in the gym.

“It’s like torture for me,” Vergara says. “I’m in a bad mood two hours before, I’m in a bad mood while I’m doing it, I’m in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class.”

“I can barely do a pushup. I wish I could be a little more athletic, but when you’re born with these gigantic boobs…I’ve had them since I was 13, and then they got bigger when I was pregnant and had the baby.”

But her goal with exercise isn’t to get ripped — she just wants to feel good.

“It’s not about having muscle or cut abs,” Vergara says. “I don’t have abs because I’m not ‘I need to be like a fit model with a perfect body.’ That would take too much effort!”



