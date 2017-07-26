Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Film Together for the First Time

The roles they were born to play! Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were spotted filming together for the first time on Tuesday in NYC.



The spouses filmed the movie Stano in Queens, preparing for their on-screen debut together.

Splash News

Manganiello also shared a photo of a fish truck on Instagram, writing, "#STANO Day 1."



According to Deadline: "The film follows a man who returns to the Bronx after serving 17 years in prison for a violent mistake he made as a kid that ultimately robbed him of a professional baseball career and the love of his life."

In the scene being shot, Vergara was spotted hugging children as they appeared to enter a school while talking with Manganiello. Her role in the film has not been revealed, though she certainly had plenty of on-set chemistry with her real-life hubby.



The couple has been enjoying their summer in NYC. On Monday, the Modern Family star posted a photo of herself and Manganiello eating in the Bronx, writing, "Comidita latina en el Bronx!#arrozconpollo."

Manganiello also rocked a sweatshirt that read, "I'm Italian, I Can't Keep Calm" while making a funny face with his wife.

