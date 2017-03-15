Social Snaps: Week of March 12, 2017

See the best pics the stars are sharing on social media this week.

The Superstore actress and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, are the cutest as they prepare for a triathlon. They train hard, joke a lot, and make time for charities. (She’s competing to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.) “The competition is heating up. 3 weeks till our Triathlon and the question on everyone’s mind is ‘what color swim cap will I be assigned?’ I’m really hoping for hot pink,” she joked. (Photo: Instagram)

The legendary skateboarder has a story to tell about a certain hit singer/songwriter. “I let Ed Sheeran borrow my skateboard while we were in Italy and he won’t give it back,” he shared along with this snap. “He keeps sending me photos like this from his tour and taunting me with it.” (Photo: Instagram)

The young actress brought her finger gun game to Texas, writing, “I’m the west in south by.” (Photo: Instagram)

Nothing to see here. Just Kaley Cuoco’s boyfriend, Karl Cook, embracing her ex-boyfriend/co-star Johnny Galecki. “Ummmmmm then this happened,” she wrote. “@sanctionedjohnnygalecki get off my man! @mrtankcook.” (Photo: Instagram)

How do you say goodbye to some epic birthday balloons? Dive into them and say “RIP.”(Photo: Instagram)