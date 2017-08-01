Social Snaps (Week of July 30, 2017)

See the best pics the stars — including Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Kaley Cuoco — are sharing on social media this week.

“After the show it’s the after party,” the crooner captioned this shot of herself all cuddled up with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. Carey had just performed at the Hollywood Bowl alongside tour partner Lionel Richie. (Photo: Mariah Carey via Instagram)

Speaking of… “Father-daughter hang time,” wrote Nicole Richie’s hubby as she hung with her dad, Lionel, backstage at the Hollywood Bowl. The “All Night Long” singer is in the middle of his All the Hits tour, which is co-headlined by Mariah Carey. (Photo: Joel Madden via Instagram)

That’s quite the love triangle! “As you can tell from this photo, I truly can’t decide who I am more in love with,” the Big Bang Theory star said of her beau, Karl Cook, and an apparently very attractive camel. (Photo: Kaley Cuoco via Instagram)

Aluminum foil hair, don’t care. The Santa Clarita Diet star took daughter Olive with her to the salon for moral support as she got her locks ready to film a new season of the Netflix show. “[Hair stylist] Tracey [Cunningham] puts conditioner in foils on her for solidarity,” she revealed. (Photo: Drew Barrymore via Instagram)

It’s all about the shoes! Little Luna looked precious in her purple ensemble, which was topped off by her sparkly footwear. “Jellies forever,” captioned her adoring mom. (Photo: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

