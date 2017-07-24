Social Snaps (Week of July 23, 2017)
See the best pics the stars — including J.Lo and Salma Hayek — are sharing on social media this week.
The triple threat and her baseball hunk boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, shared secrets while celebrating their July birthdays together in Miami this weekend. “In a crowded room but it’s just the two of you… #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US,” she captioned this pic. (Photo: Jennifer Lopez via Instagram)
See the best pics the stars — including J.Lo and Salma Hayek — are sharing on social media this week.
12.3k