Social Snaps: Week of Feb. 26, 2017

The pop star took to Instagram to wish his wife, Jessica Biel, a happy 35th birthday with the sweetest message: “You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn’t get any BETTER than you… Now, I know for sure that it’s BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart. –J” Aww… (Photo: Instagram)