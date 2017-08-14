    1 / 6

    America Ferrera

    The next generation! The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress paid a visit to co-star and BFF Amber Tamblyn to pass on some wisdom and kisses to Tamblyn’s baby girl, Marlow, making sure to include the hastag “#thefutureisSisterhood” with this snap. (Photo: America Ferrera via Instagram)

    Social Snaps (Week of August 13, 2017)

    Tracy Pepey

