Social Snaps: Week of April 16, 2017

See the best pics the stars are sharing on social media this week.

The Today show host, who just returned to work from maternity leave, can’t stop smiling about her new baby girl, Haley Joy. (Photo: Hoda Kotb via Instagram)

Nothing like a little father-daughter time while championing female empowerment. “Daughter Paige and me on way to an event honoring #RyanMurphy for his efforts to improve ratio of male to female directors to 50/50 on his shows. Bravo!” wrote the beloved director. (Photo: Ron Howard via Instagram)

The Westworld star is quirky and she knows it. “This is mine,” she said of a mug with the phrase “I’m a lot cooler on the Internet” emblazoned on its side. (Photo: Evan Rachel Wood via Instagram)

The outspoken singer went relatively fresh-faced to show off “so many freckles.” (Photo: Demi Lovato via Instagram)

There’s no question the actor loves his his mini-me son, Georges, and looks like he was deemed cool enough to share in the Coachella festivities with him. “Best weekend with my favorite man on earth. Mister @georgesmarini . @Coachella was #dope,” he wrote. “thanks @nataliebeita for making it happen and @philippelosangeles & @davidlosangeles for sheltering us and making me their official Gardner.” (Photo: Gilles Marini via Instagram)

The pregnant singer celebrated reaching 16 million followers on Instagram with this sultry selfie and a hearty “Thank You 2 All 16M of you [heart emoji]. Let’s keep it going! #BestFansInTheWorld.” (Photo: Ciara via Instagram)

The country star had no problem playing backup to his wife, Cassidy, as she ran the Boston Marathon this week. “Here we go @cassrunsboston17! Your @bostonmarathon pit crew is ready to cheer you on! number one fans. CRUSH IT #beboston,” he wrote while wearing a T-shirt that read “Wife Runs,” while their three kids wore tees that read “Mom Runs.” (Photo: Dierks Bentley via Instagram)

Simpson, hubby Eric Johnson, and their kids, Maxwell and Ace, continued their tradition of picture-perfect family photos on Easter Sunday: “Family Love.” (Photo: Jessica Simpson via Instagram)

Everyone needs a bestie who looks at you like Reese looks at Jennifer Garner, or gives you a funny/sweet birthday shout-out like this. “Here’s lookin’ at you, Jen! Happy Birthday to my gorgeous friend #JenniferGarner who always laughs at my jokes and my bad dance moves!,” she wrote. “Love you!” (Photo: Reese Witherspoon via Instagram)