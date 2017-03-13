Snoop Dogg Mock-Assassinates Fake Donald Trump in New Music Video ‘Lavender’
On Sunday, Snoop Dogg dropped the new music video for his Nightfall remix of BadBadNotGood’s track “Lavender” featuring Kaytranada.
The video depicts a world full of mad clowns, and actor Michael Rapaport plays a clown father who is the target of police brutality.
In his lyrics, Snoop addresses police brutality and racial profiling: “Trying to keep from dying in these muthaf***in’ streets / F*** the police / From a black man’s point of view.”
The politically charged video also features a parody clown version of President Trump called “Ronald Klump.” The video presents a satirical look at the current political climate, with Clown-in-Chief Klump holding a press conference to announce the deportation of all dogs. In the climactic scene, Snoop aims a fake gun at Ronald Klump and mock-assassinates him.
Speaking to Billboard, Snoop lambasted Trump, saying, “I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f***ing clown as president … so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.
“It’s a lot of clown sh** going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general,” he added.
Dave Chappelle shows up at a small-town council meeting and talks police reform:
Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:
- ‘Black-ish’ Actress Yara Shahidi Had Michelle Obama Write Her College Recommendation Letter
- Gabourey Sidibe Used To Be a Phone Sex Operator
- Brie Larson Acknowledges Casey Affleck Oscars Snub, Says ‘It Spoke for Itself’