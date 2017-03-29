Snooki Shares Adorable Photos of ‘Sidekick’ Daughter

Is it possible to be envious of a toddler’s hair?

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared new photos of her kids on Tuesday, and fans are freaking out over how much the Jersey Shore alum’s 2-year-old daughter looks like her. Snooki, 29, captioned the above photo of Giovanna, “My sidekick.”

Clearly, the little girl is as comfortable in front of the camera as her mom is. Look at that pose! Snooki also posted another selfie with Giovanna and her 4-year-old son, Lorenzo. She shares both children with husband Jionni LaValle. They make cute kids, no?





But seriously, can we talk about the fact that Giovanna looks like she had a blowout and is ready to hit the town? Considering the tot — who Snooki calls “Sissy” — has already walked in a runway show during New York Fashion Week, we shouldn’t be surprised her hair is on point.





But if the modeling career doesn’t work out, Giovanna can always be a cheerleader.





Snooki frequently features her kids on social media, giving fans a glimpse into what her day-to-day life as a mother looks like. Two weeks ago the reality star turned entrepreneur had to explain to Giovanna and Lorenzo what stretch marks were.





Times have certainly changed since Snooki’s boozy MTV days.

