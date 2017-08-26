Snooki pays tribute to 5-year-old birthday boy son Lorenzo, ‘who changed my life for the better’

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi‘s son Lorenzo Dominic is 5 years old — and his mom couldn’t be prouder!

On Saturday, the Jersey Shore star posted a sweet tribute to her first-born child on Instagram, showing in split photos just how much her little one has grown over the years.

“OMG. Happy 5th Birthday to my son who changed my life for the better,” Polizzi, 29, wrote. “You are my world and I’m so proud to be your mommy!”

“I remember when I first laid eyes on you and knew I would protect you with all of my being until the day I die,” the gushing mama continued, joking that Lorenzo would be mocking her for writing this. “He’s gonna read this and say ‘thanks ma.’ ”

The 4 ft. 8 in. star also appears to be concerned that her son might pass her in height one day. “Stop growing and freaking me out!,” she wrote.

Polizzi wasn’t the only one sending birthday wishes to little Lorenzo.

Her BFF Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley (and Jersey Shore castmate) also got in on the action, posting a sweet throwback pic of herself in the hospital holding the then-newborn.

“Happy birthday Lorenzo!!!!!!!” Farley, 31, captioned the shot.

Farley and Polizzi are still inseparable after meeting on the hit reality show on MTV in 2009.

They’ve continued working together, starring in their own 2014 spinoff Snooki & JWoww and collaborating on a series of other projects including an upcoming talk show tentatively titled Snooki and JWoww: Home with Attitude.

They also recently reunited with their cast mates for a Burger King commercial and a trip back to Seaside Heights in E!’s Reunion Road Trip.

Next up, Polizzi and Farley will return back to the beach with reality star friends like Mob Wives‘ Drita D’avanzo for another summer at the Jersey Shore on the new VH1 production, Celebrity Shore.