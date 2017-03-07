‘SNL’s Pete Davidson Says He’s ‘Happy and Sober for the First Time in 8 Years’ in Emotional Instagram Post

Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson is opening up about getting his life on track after quitting drugs and alcohol.

The 23-year-old comedian returned to Instagram on Monday -- after deleting every pic he'd ever posted in the past -- to share a heartfelt and emotional message with his fans in which he celebrated his newfound sobriety.

NEWS: 'SNL' Star Pete Davidson Posts Funny, Heartfelt Tribute to Firefighter Dad Who Died on 9/11

"Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years."

Davidson admitted that the journey "wasn't easy," but credited his circle of friends and supporters for helping him stay on track.

"I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man," wrote Davidson, who is currently dating Cazzie David, the daughter of comedian and recent SNL guest star Larry David.

WATCH: Meet 'SNL's Youngest Cast Member: Pete Davidson

"Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got," he concluded. "We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action." Davidson also paid tribute to his girlfriend, sharing two cute pics of the pair, which he captioned, "Luckiest guy in the world."

Davidson has never shied away from talking about his drug use and his struggles with mental illness. In October, the SNL star -- who lost his father in the Sept. 11 terror attacks -- opened up to The Breakfast Club morning show about his battle with suicidal thoughts when he was younger, and said rapper Kid Cudi's music saved his life.

WATCH: Pete Davidson Says Kid Cudi Saved Him From Suicide

"I would've killed myself if I didn't have Kid Cudi," Davidson said at the time. "I would've killed myself. Absolutely 100%. I truly believe if Man on the Moon didn't come out, I wouldn't be here."

Davidson joined SNL in September 2014 at the age of 21, making him the youngest cast member in the show's four-decade history. Check out the video below to hear more about the rising comedy star.

Related Articles