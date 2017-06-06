‘SNL’ Alum Bobby Moynihan Announces His Wife Is Pregnant With a Girl in ‘Wonder Woman’ Tribute Post

Bobby Moynihan will soon have a little princess of his own — and he shared the happy news with some help from the Amazonian princess who is currently queen of the box office.

The comedian, who left Saturday Night Live in May after nine seasons, shared on Instagram that his wife, Broadway actress Brynn O’Malley, is pregnant with a girl. A comic book lover, the funnyman used Wonder Woman’s help in a sweet post about the female-focused hit flick directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot.

“Hi @PattyJenks,” Moynihan, 40, wrote. “Quick question. How soon do you think is appropriate to show my daughter @WonderWomanFilm? She’s due in July.”

He ended by writing, “Thanks for making it easier to be a Dad. What an amazing, beautiful movie. Thanks to you and @gal_gadot.”

Wonder Woman’s success at the weekend box office signals new hope for female directors. It is also encouraging news for films starring women. And we’ll see if lightning strikes twice for Jenkins and Gadot, who are contractually committed to make a second film.

Moynihan, who is one of many celebrity superfans of the film, married his longtime love O’Malley in September. While they stepped out in April with O’Malley clearly looking pregnant, this is Moynihan’s first social media mention of the baby news. In addition to starting their family, the funnyman will soon start a new job. He’ll appear in the new CBS series Me, Myself, & Ithis fall.

