Will Smith Reacts to Viral Pic Comparing Him to Uncle Phil

Will Smith is all too aware of the Uncle Phil comparisons.

After the 48-year-old actor shared a GoPro video of himself bungee jumping in March, screenshots went viral as fans began to compare him with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air uncle, Phillip Banks. While appearing at a press conference for his upcoming film, Bright, at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 on Thursday, a Huffington Post reporter asked Smith about the hilarious photos.

"I don't know if you saw, but a lot of fans isolated one moment where they said you reminded them of..." the reporter began.

"Uncle Phil!" Smith responded.

Uncle Phil was played by James Avery, who died at age 68 in 2013.

"Some of my greatest lessons in Acting, Living and being a respectable human being came through James Avery," Smith wrote upon his co-star's death. "Every young man needs an Uncle Phil. Rest in Peace."

Members of the Fresh Prince cast reunited in March to celebrate 20 years since the '90s sitcom's season finale. Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Smith's cousin, Carlton Banks, commemorated the special moment on Instagram at the time, and added a touching tribute to Uncle Phil.

"Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Ribeiro captioned the photo of the cast. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

