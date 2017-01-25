Sippin’ on Gin and Juice With Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has been associated with “Gin and Juice” since he rapped about it in 1993 on his debut album. But after 23 years and 35 million albums sold, things have changed. He’s still making music, but he also acts, has performed for the president at the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors, sells his own brand of weed, and even hosts a TV show with lifestyle guru Martha Stewart. Snoop is fancy now!

The rapper, 45, slipped into a tuxedo to enjoy an updated version of his drink of choice this month. Now a brand ambassador for Tanqueray gin, Snoop kicked back at the swanky Cicada Club in downtown L.A. while enjoying a Tanqueray No. Ten Laid Back cocktail. It’s made up of gin (natch) plus Cîroc’s apple vodka shaken, then finished off with a splash of club soda and pineapple juice.

Related: Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Threw a Major Pajama Dinner Party

“Gin is upper echelon. It’s a step up,” Snoop explained to a roundtable of reporters. “Because you just don’t find — and no disrespect — just regular winos just drinking Tanqueray. You understand me? That goes back to back in the days when I used to go the liquor store, they’d be standing out there … they’d be like ‘gimme a few dollars, lil’ man … gimme something to get me something to drink.’ And I’d give them something to drink, and they wouldn’t get this!”

Still, Snoop does remember drinking a lower-brow gin cocktail with pink lemonade back in the day.

“Pink Panties!” he laughed. “I don’t think they make those no more. When I was in junior high school, going into high school, that was the drink that the little hot girls used to make when they wanted to act like they wanted to give you a shot at the title, but they never gave you — they’d make that drink and get you all revved up, and then you wouldn’t even get a shot at the title!”

Related: Snoop Dogg Gives Good Game (Tips)

Snoop was at the venue for a photo shoot with a group of people, the Tanqueray Ten, whom he chose to highlight through his partnership with the brand. Each one was chosen for being a pop culture mover and shaker, he said, and because all had been inspired by the cultural influence of gin and juice.

View photos

As for Snoop Dogg, he traces his relationship with the drink back to his mom.

“My momma was a cold drinker in the ’70s. They used to have parties at the house in the living room with a bar, with an eight-track cassette player,” he recalled. “They’d be drinking their Tanqueray and having a good time and partying. It represented a good time.”

No matter the year, Snoop’s always up for that.