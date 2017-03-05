Singer Tommy Page Dies at 46

Rest in Peace, Tommy Page.

The singer-songwriter was found dead on Friday, according to Billboard. The outlet reports that Page died of apparent suicide. He was 46.

Page was best known for his No. 1 single, 1990's "I'll Be Your Everything," written in collaboration with New Kids on the Block's Jordan Knight and Danny Wood.

Page later returned to NYU to pursue a career as a business executive, continuing to record nine studio albums and tour throughout his life, while shaping the careers of artists like Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, David Foster and Green Day as an A&R executive at Warner Bros./Reprise Records.

Later in life, Page enjoyed successful positions at Billboard, Pandora, Cumulus Media and the Village Voice. He is survived by his partner, Charlie, and their three children.

Stars like Tiffany Darwish, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood and Debbie Gibson quickly took to social media to remember their friend and collaborator.

I'm overwhelmed with the sad news of my friend Tommy Page passing.

The memories,the music,the friendship will forever be in my heart #rip pic.twitter.com/ONLkfsuqRa

— Tiffany (@tiffanytunes) March 4, 2017

Devastated over the loss of my friend Tommy Page. My heart goes out to Tommy's friends, family and fans. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/hFUPBHMWnE — Debbie Gibson (@DebbieGibson) March 4, 2017

In your darkness I pray you now find light! Your bright soul will continue to shine in my heart forever. #RIPTommyPage — Jonathan Knight-Rodr (@JonathanRKnight) March 4, 2017

