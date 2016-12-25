Singer-Songwriter George Michael Dies at 53

George Michael has died of heart failure, according to the singer's longtime manager Michael Lippman.

The English singer, songwriter and record producer who rose to fame with the group Wham! in the 1980s was found on Christmas morning, says Lippman.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his rep said in a statement to the BBC. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

Read more: Hollywood Pays Tribute to George Michael

"I'm devastated," Lippman said on Sunday. The manager received a call on Christmas morning notifying him that Michael had been found "in bed, lying peacefully." The exact time of death is not clear at this time, but there was "no foul play whatsoever," said Lippman.

The death by heart failure was unexpected, he added. Funeral plans will be announced shortly.

The Thames Valley Police, calling the death "unexplained but not suspicious," sent THR the following statement: "Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2pm Christmas Day. Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A post mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post mortem has taken place."

Michael gained success in the 1980s with Wham!, the duo created with his friend Andrew Ridgeley. Both as a solo artist and with Wham!, Michael collected 10 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including "Faith," "Father Figure," "One More Try" and "Careless Whisper." The latter cut was credited to Wham! featuring Michael, while Wham! notched two more No. 1s: "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and "Everything She Wants." Over on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Wham! claimed a No. 1 with its breakthrough album Make It Big (spending three weeks at No. 1 in 1985), while Michael led the list as a soloist with Faith, spending 12 weeks in the top spot in 1988. He has sold more than 115 million records globally, according to Sony Music.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in London on June 25, 1963, Michael showed his musical aspirations early on while attending schools in the towns of Bushey and Kingsbury in the United Kingdom. It was at the former where he would meet future Wham! partner Andrew Ridgeley. The two would form a ska band called The Executive, which featured Ridgeley and his brother Paul, though it was short-lived. Michael also spent time busking on the London Underground, where he performed songs by Elton John, David Bowie and The Beatles.

Michael and Ridgeley formed Wham! in 1981 and released their debut album, Fantastic, in July 1983, which quickly shot up to the top of the British charts. The 1982 single "Young Guns" was a top 5 hit that made its way across the pond to the United States, but the band's debut only reached No. 83 on the Billboard 200 chart that year.

That all changed with follow-up album Make It Big, which was released on Oct. 23, 1984. It reached No. 1 in the U.S., U.K., Japan and multiple territories with lead track "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" sitting at the top spot on the U.S. Hot 100 chart for three weeks. That album also included the singles "Freedom," "Everything She Wants" and the ballad "Careless Whisper," a quantifiable smash that reached No. 1 in the U.S. and stayed there for three weeks.

Other major Wham! feats include a history-making tour of China in 1985, marking the first time a western act performed in the country. Wham! officially split in 1986, releasing a farewell single, "Edge of Heaven."

Read more: George Michael's Top 20 Biggest Billboard Hits

Michael's solo endeavors extended beyond Wham! to include an appearance on the all-star charity single "Do They Know It's Christmas?" in 1984 and a duet with Aretha Franklin, "I Knew You Were Waiting," in 1987, which won a Grammy Award in 1988 for Best R&B Performance - Duo or Group with Vocal. But it was his first solo album Faith, which was released in 1987, which catapulted him to a virtually unprecedented level of fame.

Read More