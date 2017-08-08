Sinead O’Connor Says She Is Suicidal in Distressed Facebook Video Posted From a N.J. Motel

Sinead O’Connor Says She is Suicidal in Distressed Facebook Video Posted From a NJ Motel

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor posted a frantic video on Facebook saying she was suicidal and urging her family to contact her.

O’Connor, 50, posted the video on Thursday from a Travelodge in New Jersey. She said she was living there and that she suffered from three mental illnesses.

In the video, O’Connor sobbed while explaining she had been living alone for two years, away from her family in Ireland, as punishment for being mentally ill, angry and suicidal.

“Suddenly, all the people who are supposed to be loving you or taking care of you treat you like s—,” she said. “If it was me, I’d be gone, straight away back to my mom.”

O’Connor said she made the video in hopes that it would be “somehow helpful.”

“Not actually to me, but the fact that I know that I’m only one of millions of millions of millions of people who are just like me, actually, who don’t have necessarily the resources that I have in my heart or my purse for that matter,” she continued.

A rep could not be reached for comment by PEOPLE.

NorthJersey.com reported Monday that there was no record of O’Connor staying at the motel in South Hackensack, New Jersey.

“Why are we alone? People who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth,” O’Connor said. “You’ve got to take care of us. We’re not like everybody.”

“I just want to make this video so you all could see what the f— it’s like,” she continued. “It’s the stigma that’s killing people, not the mental f—- illnesses.”

She urged people watching to care for anyone who suffered from mental illnesses, saying, “If you have a family member that suffers from mental illness, care for them, tenderness, love, care for them. Visit them in the hospital, don’t dump them in the hospital and bugger off.”

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer was reported missing in May 2016 by her son Jake Reynolds. She was later found safe at a hotel and was taken to the hospital.