'Simpsons' Superfan Rocks the Bart Simpson Hairdo, Has Grown Giant Collection for Over 26 Years

Thirty years ago today, the Simpsons family debuted on The Tracey Ullman Show. That’s where 39-year-old Travis “Bart” McNall first met them. It was only a few short years before they would get their own hit series, with the premiere of The Simpsons in 1989. With it came a wave of merchandise, which Travis started snapping up.

Today, the Indiana man’s collection, which dates back more than 26 years, has more than 3,900 pieces of Simpsons swag, including toys, dolls, books, art, and clothing. He collects memorabilia from around the world, and he’s even got cereal and pizza boxes from various tie-ins through the years.

Travis “Bart” McNall of Indiana with just one part of his 3,900-item-plus Simpsons collection. More

Furthermore, Travis highlights and styles his hair in a manner that resembles Bart Simpson’s, and has a colorful wardrobe on hand that rivals the distinctively popping colors of Springfield, USA.

He says his dream job is to play Bart at one of the Universal parks, but for now he’s happy just to keep his collection growing day by day!

